NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04.

