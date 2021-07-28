Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

