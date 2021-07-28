Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

NMI opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

