Observer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $146,922.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Observer has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $146,922.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

