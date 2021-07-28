ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 89,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,080. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

