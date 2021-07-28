Odyssey Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $1.24 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

