Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $259.27

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.27, but opened at $252.87. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $254.87, with a volume of 3,454 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.