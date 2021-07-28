Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

