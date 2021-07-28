Olyseum Reaches Market Cap of $19.48 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and $2.02 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Olyseum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,179,056 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

