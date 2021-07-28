Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00009160 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,244 coins and its circulating supply is 562,928 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

