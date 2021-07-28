OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Up 205.6% in July

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the June 30th total of 337,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock worth $60,635. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

