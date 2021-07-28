OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Up 6.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.31. 7,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.