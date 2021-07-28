OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

