Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $211.70 million and approximately $37.68 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,837,611 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

