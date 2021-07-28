Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.70

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Ontology has a total market cap of $611.29 million and approximately $107.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

