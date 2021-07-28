OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 284.7% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

