Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,330.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $185,330.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

