Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,036 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

