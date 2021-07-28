Oppenheimer Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $288.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $269.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

