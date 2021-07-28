Oppenheimer Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $80.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Pentair stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 44.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

