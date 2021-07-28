Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 3,275 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $486.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

