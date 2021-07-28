Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 3,275 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ILMN stock opened at $486.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
