Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 175,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,400. The stock has a market cap of $244.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

