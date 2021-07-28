OracleChain (OCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,682.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $371,523.73 and $38,682.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

