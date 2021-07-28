O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.800-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $609.59. The stock had a trading volume of 440,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $550.48.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.