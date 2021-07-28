OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 86,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,438,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $542,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 40.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

