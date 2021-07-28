Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44,820.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $884,743.04 and approximately $44,820.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00027752 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

