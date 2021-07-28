Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $153.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.