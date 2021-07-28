ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 1,121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ORXCF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

