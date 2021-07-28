Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 280.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.