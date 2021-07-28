Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

