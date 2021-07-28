Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after purchasing an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 649,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

