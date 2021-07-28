Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Up 42.2%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) shares shot up 42.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.