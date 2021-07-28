Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSTK opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

