Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OSTK opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
