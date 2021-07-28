Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 3.1%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.34. 24,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,884,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

