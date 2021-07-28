Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 3.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.43. 9,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,221,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.