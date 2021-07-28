Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,312,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,503,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,232. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

