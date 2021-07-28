Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002068 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $45.28 million and approximately $126,521.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,932,883 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

