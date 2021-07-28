Oxygen Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and $203,677.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,467,099 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

