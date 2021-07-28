Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OYST opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

