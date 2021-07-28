Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $261,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

