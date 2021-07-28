Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.30.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $397.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $404.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.10.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

