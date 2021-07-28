Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.88). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36), with a volume of 31,233 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 28.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,684.48.

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

