Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Hits $2.88 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $112,270.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.