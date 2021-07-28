Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $209,044.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047302 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

