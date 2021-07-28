ParkinGo Trading Up 2.3% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $124.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.71 or 0.99892456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00067194 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.