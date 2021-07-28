Parsons (PSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSN opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

