Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.13. 284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

