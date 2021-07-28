PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.66.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.86. 291,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

