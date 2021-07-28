PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.68. 286,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.66.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.