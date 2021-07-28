PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.75 billion-$25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.66.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

